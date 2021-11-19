Organic Remedies Expands Into Western PA Opening State’s Fourth Dispensary in Greater Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, is celebrating the upcoming opening of its fourth Pennsylvania dispensary at 7402 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, Pa 15237. Organic Remedies President Eric Hauser, RPh., along with state and local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Open House event on Fri., Nov. 19 at 12:00 p.m.



“We are proud to bring our unique brand of patient-focused healthcare to Pittsburgh patients,” said Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies. “Since 2018, we have been strongly focused on improving the health and wellness of Pennsylvania patients. With our newest dispensary in the greater Pittsburgh area, we are looking forward to helping even more patients realize the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana. We are also committed to becoming a vital member of Ross Township by offering new employment opportunities, supporting local veterans’ organizations, participating in community outreach events, and giving back to our communities through charitable contributions.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by local and state officials and hosted by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The McKnight Road dispensary will host an Open House on Fri., Nov 19 and Sat., Nov 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to visit, tour the dispensary, and meet with the company’s specially trained pharmacists and staff. In addition, medical marijuana cultivators and manufacturers from around the state will be available to answer product questions.

The McKnight Road dispensary is expected to officially open for business Fri., Nov. 26. New patients can visit the company’s website at www.organicremediespa.com to learn more about the services provided or schedule a free pharmacist consultation. Once the dispensary is officially open for business, only patients with a valid Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana card may enter the dispensary.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to patients in Pennsylvania. Organic Remedies delivers a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes-based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com .

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com