The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,055,559
|312.94
|330,326,024
|15 November 2021
|25,000
|342.41
|8,560,253
|16 November 2021
|40,000
|340.75
|13,630,136
|17 November 2021
|40,000
|341.24
|13,649,724
|18 November 2021
|18,094
|336.98
|6,097,258
|19 November 2021
|61,000
|329.80
|20,118,032
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,239,653
|316.53
|392,381,426
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,831.726 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.28% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
