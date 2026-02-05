Jyske Bank initiates share repurchase programme

 | Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

The Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank) has decided to exercise the authority to repurchase shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2025. The share repurchase programme covers shares at a maximum value of DKK 3 billion.

The programme runs from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

Conditions for the share repurchase programme

  • The purpose of the programme is to reduce the share capital of Jyske Bank.
  • Jyske Bank will enter into a contract with a financial institution which, independently of and without influence from Jyske Bank, will handle all purchase decisions and execute the purchases within the framework published. Jyske Bank has appointed BofA Securities Europe SA as lead manager for the programme.
  • The shares cannot be purchased at prices exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the price of the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.
  • The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day on each trading venue may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding 20 trading days on such trading venue.
  • Jyske Bank will publish the number of shares repurchased as well as the weighted average price per day and per venue in weekly corporate announcements during the programme.

                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment


Attachments

Initiation of share repurchase programme 20260205

Recommended Reading

  • February 05, 2026 01:01 ET | Source: Jyske Bank
    Annual Report 2025

    Earnings per share DKK 85.5 (2024: DKK 80.0)Core income DKK 13,654m (2024: DKK 13,693m)Core expenses DKK 6,591m (2024: DKK 6,402m)Loan impairment charges DKK 2m (2024: DKK 21m)Capital ratio of 21.5%,...

    Read More
    Annual Report 2025
  • February 02, 2026 02:02 ET | Source: Jyske Bank
    Conclusion of share repurchase programme

    On 26 February 2025, Jyske Bank initiated a share repurchase programme that was to be concluded on 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank would acquire shares with a value of up to...

    Read More
    Conclusion of share repurchase programme