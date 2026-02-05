Jyske Bank initiates share repurchase programme

The Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank) has decided to exercise the authority to repurchase shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2025. The share repurchase programme covers shares at a maximum value of DKK 3 billion.

The programme runs from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

Conditions for the share repurchase programme

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the share capital of Jyske Bank.

Jyske Bank will enter into a contract with a financial institution which, independently of and without influence from Jyske Bank, will handle all purchase decisions and execute the purchases within the framework published. Jyske Bank has appointed BofA Securities Europe SA as lead manager for the programme.

The shares cannot be purchased at prices exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the price of the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.

The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day on each trading venue may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding 20 trading days on such trading venue.

Jyske Bank will publish the number of shares repurchased as well as the weighted average price per day and per venue in weekly corporate announcements during the programme.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

