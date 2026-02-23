Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 8 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement90,239963.4186,936,780
16 February 202615,284938.3314,341,375
17 February 202614,981938.0114,052,365
18 February 202612,132956.9111,609,192
19 February 202612,692950.1812,059,735
20 February 202612,574955.2812,011,716
Accumulated under the programme157,902956.36151,011,164

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,467,430 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.64% of the share capital.

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

