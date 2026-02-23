Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 8 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|90,239
|963.41
|86,936,780
|16 February 2026
|15,284
|938.33
|14,341,375
|17 February 2026
|14,981
|938.01
|14,052,365
|18 February 2026
|12,132
|956.91
|11,609,192
|19 February 2026
|12,692
|950.18
|12,059,735
|20 February 2026
|12,574
|955.28
|12,011,716
|Accumulated under the programme
|157,902
|956.36
|151,011,164
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,467,430 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.64% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
Attachment