Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 8 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 90,239 963.41 86,936,780 16 February 2026 15,284 938.33 14,341,375 17 February 2026 14,981 938.01 14,052,365 18 February 2026 12,132 956.91 11,609,192 19 February 2026 12,692 950.18 12,059,735 20 February 2026 12,574 955.28 12,011,716 Accumulated under the programme 157,902 956.36 151,011,164

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,467,430 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.64% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



