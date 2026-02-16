Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 7 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|25,327
|960.00
|24,313,805
|9 February 2026
|12,122
|975.31
|11,822,709
|10 February 2026
|12,220
|974.17
|11,904,410
|11 February 2026
|12,643
|969.73
|12,260,329
|12 February 2026
|12,638
|970.64
|12,266,913
|13 February 2026
|15,289
|939.80
|14,368,614
|Accumulated under the programme
|90,239
|963.41
|86,936,780
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,399,767 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.53% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
Attachment