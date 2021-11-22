Company Announcement No 28/2021
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|22 November 2021
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 46
On 1 October 2021 Sydbank announced that the share buyback programme of DKK 250m, which was terminated on 17 March 2020, would be resumed. The share buyback commenced on 4 October 2021 and will be completed by 30 December 2021.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value
(DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent announcement
|783,000
|141,137,380.00
|15 November 2021
16 November 2021
17 November 2021
18 November 2021
19 November 2021
|16,000
17,000
18,000
19,000
22,000
|227.07
222.86
222.71
222.63
218.10
|3,633,120.00
3,788,620.00
4,008,780.00
4,229,970.00
4,798,200.00
|Total over week 46
|92,000
|20,458,690.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme of DKK 250m
875,000
161,596,070.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 877,372 own shares, equal to 1.47% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment