























Company Announcement No 18/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com















13 April 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 15

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK)



335,000



173,466,370.00 06 April 2026 (public holiday)

07 April 2026

08 April 2026

09 April 2026

10 April 2026 -

8,000

6,000

6,000

6,000



534.82

546.52

542.45

551.44 -

4,278,560.00

3,279,120.00

3,254,700.00

3,308,640.00 Total over week 15 26,000 14,121,020.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



361,000



187,587,390.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 362,452 own shares, equal to 0.41% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment