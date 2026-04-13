Company Announcement No 18/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|13 April 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 15
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
335,000
173,466,370.00
|06 April 2026 (public holiday)
07 April 2026
08 April 2026
09 April 2026
10 April 2026
|-
8,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
534.82
546.52
542.45
551.44
|-
4,278,560.00
3,279,120.00
3,254,700.00
3,308,640.00
|Total over week 15
|26,000
|14,121,020.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
361,000
187,587,390.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 362,452 own shares, equal to 0.41% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment