Everything Blockchain Shareholder Call Today

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Revenue for the quarter ending October 31, 2021 was $4.9 Million bringing the year to date revenue total to $11.3 Million.

Net profit for the quarter ending October 31, 2021 was $3.2 Million bringing the year to date net profit total to $6.5 Million.

EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications will conduct a shareholder call today, November 22, 2021, at 4:10 PM to discuss its record-breaking quarterly performance ending October 31, 2021.

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021 Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-9208 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6784 (International)





For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until December 6, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13724958.

Follow us on: Facebook (www.facebook.com/everythingblockchain1)

Twitter(www.twitter.com/EverythingBloc4)

LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/everythingblockchain)