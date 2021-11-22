Alignment Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler Investor Conference

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, chief executive officer, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. E.T. The webcast link will be available at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

