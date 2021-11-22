ARKO Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://www.arkocorp.com/. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 6th largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating or supplying fuel to approximately 3,100 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and approximately 1,675 dealer sites to which we supply fuel. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to our sites (both in the retail and wholesale segments). Our stores offer fas REWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

