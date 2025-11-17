ARKO Corp. and Apollo Power Enter Strategic Partnership in the U.S. to Deploy Solar Systems Across ARKO’s Network Sites

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, LLC (GPM), a U.S.-based company wholly owned by ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), one of the largest operators and distributors in the gas station and convenience store sector in the United States, and a Fortune 500 company, announced today the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Apollo Power.

The parties expect to finalize binding agreements within 60 days. During this period, Apollo has been granted exclusivity for developing solar projects at designated sites. Under the agreements, GPM will evaluate the deployment of Apollo Power’s flexible solar energy solutions at no fewer than 300 sites across the U.S. This large-scale turnkey project would include engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services - design, engineering, installation, and grid connection - with an estimated cumulative value of approximately $53 million, expected to span roughly a few years.

This initiative marks a significant entry for Apollo Power into the vast U.S. gas station market, in collaboration with a major player with extensive reach. The ARKO network operates or distributes fuel to more than 3,500 gas stations and convenience stores and fleet fueling locations, with strong geographic coverage in more than 30 U.S. states.

The MOU represents a major milestone for Apollo Power, reinforcing its position as a leading technology player in the global renewable energy arena. The partnership with ARKO is expected to serve as a strategic springboard for further expansion in the U.S. market, which holds tremendous potential for adopting innovative solar solutions.

Oded Rozenberg, CEO of Apollo Power: “Today marks a significant milestone for Apollo Power. Our entry into the U.S. gas station market, together with a local strong partner operating thousands of stations across the country, clearly demonstrates our unique technological advantage - the ability to generate solar energy even from rooftops that cannot support traditional panels. This capability enables gas station operators to turn their real estate into an additional revenue stream by producing and selling solar electricity. The market is vast, our product is ready, and our factory is ready. We thank ARKO for their trust and for the months of preparation we have done together - and today, we begin.”

Arie Kotler, CEO of ARKO: “Apollo Power’s technology gives us an opportunity to reduce electricity expenses at many of our locations and enhance the overall performance of our assets. This collaboration is about making our properties stronger, more efficient, and better positioned for the future.”

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; the success of the Company's transformation plan, including the dealerization of retail stores; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings.

Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

