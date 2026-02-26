ARKO Raises Fuel Savings to $2.50 Off Per Gallon in Expanded “Fueling America’s Future” Initiative

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, announces an expanded year‑long version of its popular Fueling America’s Future program in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. As part of this nationwide initiative, customers enrolled in ARKO’s free loyalty program, fas REWARDS®, can now save up to $2.50 per gallon, for up to 20 gallons, through stackable fuel discounts earned on qualifying purchases inside their stores.

Building on the success of the original 2025 campaign, this enhanced effort reflects ARKO’s continued commitment to easing fuel expenses for everyday customers during a time of elevated household expenses. Through everyday purchases of qualifying items, fas REWARDS® members can accumulate cents‑off‑per‑gallon rewards in their virtual wallet, stacking them up to $2.50 off per gallon subject to state restrictions. For a 20‑gallon fill‑up, that means customers can save up to $50 at the pump, providing one of the most significant fuel savings opportunities available in the marketplace.

“As America celebrates 250 years, we want to celebrate with the people who fuel this country every day,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO Corp. “Fueling America’s Future is about delivering real, meaningful savings at a time when families need it most. By raising our maximum stackable fuel discount to $2.50 per gallon, we’re putting more purchasing power back in the hands of our customers and continuing our mission to support the communities we serve.”

fas REWARDS® members earn fuel savings by purchasing designated qualifying items throughout the store, with rewards automatically added to their virtual wallet for easy redemption at the pump. Members also continue to earn points on qualifying purchases, which can be redeemed for additional fuel savings or in‑store rewards.

As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, ARKO is proud to continue offering value‑driven promotions that help ease the burden of everyday costs and support the millions of Americans who rely on its stores for fuel, food, and essential items.

This limited‑time elevated savings is available throughout 2026 across ARKO’s more than 1,000 retail convenience stores.





About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC), which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Mann ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com