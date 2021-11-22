Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 22 November 2021 3.00 p.m.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Sonninen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sonninen, Timo
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20211122134059_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,500 Unit price: 7.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7,500 Volume weighted average price: 7.8 EUR
Scanfil plc
For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com
