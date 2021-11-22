Canadian Clean Tech Company, Waterotor Energy Technologies Inc., to Present at Landmark & Bloomberg LP Energy Investor Forum

San Francisco, California, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc. (“Waterotor”), which recently engaged US Capital Global as its strategic advisor on an $15 million capital formation, will be presenting at the Landmark & Bloomberg LP Energy Investor Forum on Thursday, November 18th. A virtual event held via Zoom, the Forum is designed to be of particular interest to the angel, family office, and HNW investor communities.

Waterotor is a Canadian hydrokinetic energy company focused on providing low-cost renewable electricity harnessed from slow-moving water. Waterotor’s breakthrough patented, economically disruptive, clean technology converts low-head, low-flow energy in rivers, canals, ocean currents, and tidal flows into 24/7 on- and off-grid renewable energy.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Waterotor CEO, Fred Ferguson, who was recently featured in Forbes for his clean tech innovation, said: “Waterotor is at an important inflection point in its growth. We have recently completed our contract with the Canadian Royal Navy for an array of turbines, which we installed on the Winnipeg River. The first array of hydrokinetic turbines in Canada, the turbines produce uninterrupted power 24/7, feeding excess renewable power to the Manitoba grid.”

“Earth is 71% water, and much of it is slow moving,” Mr. Ferguson continued. “No other water energy device has managed to produce equivalent high energy while operating in very low water flow speeds. Water is 830 times more powerful than wind and it flows continuously. That means our Waterotors can harness an enormous amount of energy without interruption. And because it’s submerged, it won’t interfere with boats, harm our oceans, or hurt marine life.”

“As many as 1.2 billion people in the world go without energy, while 800 million are dependent on high-cost, polluting fossil fuels,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “We believe that Waterotor is an emerging energy game-changer, able to provide affordable clean energy to communities ordinarily unreachable by conventional energy sources, all while remaining ecologically friendly. We are extremely pleased to be supporting Waterotor at this important juncture in its expansion.”

The upcoming Landmark & Bloomberg LP Energy Investor Forum will feature virtual presentations from select energy companies seeking funding, an opening featured investor “roundtable,” and a keynote address from Nakul Nair (BloombergNEF).



About Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Waterotor is an IP development and systems management company responsible for the development of an advanced, precisely defined, patented, proven, small to large version technology. Waterotor’s breakthrough, economically disruptive clean technology converts low-head, low-flow energy in very slow moving water into affordable and globally accessible 24/7 on- and off-grid renewable energy. www.waterotor.com



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital formation services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachment