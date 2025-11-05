US Capital Global Broadens Europe and Middle East Footprint with Four Strategic Appointments

San Francisco, California, USA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the expansion of its Zurich, London, and Dubai offices with four senior appointments: Managing Directors Richie Münch-Jindal, Teddy Carmichael, Zakaria Abdelaziz, and Vice President Najib Sayegh.

These seasoned professionals bring decades of expertise across investment banking, private equity, real estate, digital assets, and emerging technologies, strengthening US Capital Global’s ability to deliver tailored financial solutions to clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

With headquarters in San Francisco and a global presence extending to key locations such as Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services for the middle market.

“We’re delighted to welcome Richie, Teddy, Zakaria, and Najib to our team,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman of US Capital Global. “Each brings extensive industry experience, strategic insight, and proven execution capabilities. Their addition is a major step in our EMEA expansion and strengthens our ability to serve a diverse, sophisticated client base.”

Richie Münch-Jindal, Managing Director, leads US Capital Global’s new Zurich office and expansion in Switzerland and neighboring regions. With over 20 years of experience in asset and wealth management, she provides customized financial solutions to institutions, corporate clients, family offices, and UHNW clients.

Teddy Carmichael, Managing Director, brings over 25 years of experience in debt and equity capital markets across the US, UK, Europe, and emerging markets. He has held senior roles at Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, UniCredit, and J.P. Morgan, with expertise in capital structuring, sustainable finance, and fintech innovation.

Zakaria Abdelaziz, Managing Director, offers more than 20 years of experience in investment banking, private equity, real estate, energy, and corporate finance across the UK, USA, Central Europe, and MENA. He co-founded two investment banks in the GCC region and has managed transactions totaling approximately $500 million.

Najib Sayegh, Vice President, brings over 35 years of leadership and business development experience across the Middle East and the United States. He has advised companies ranging from startups to large enterprises in M&A, strategy, and corporate governance and previously held senior roles at Ernst & Young, ADNOC, and Kearney.

“The appointments of Richie, Teddy, Zakaria, and Najib reflect our commitment to deepening senior talent in key markets,” said Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner. “Their leadership and industry connectivity will enhance our ability to originate and execute complex transactions as we continue to scale globally.”

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

