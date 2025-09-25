US Capital Global Acquires TC Capital Advisors; Jullion Taylor Named Partner and Managing Director

San Francisco, California, USA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the acquisition of TC Capital Advisors LLC, a premier business consulting and advisory firm founded in 2012. As part of the acquisition, Jullion Taylor, Founder and Managing Director of TC Capital Advisors, has been appointed Partner and Managing Director at US Capital Global.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a leading global private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation for the middle market.

Based in Miami, TC Capital Advisors has completed more than 200 transactions across North and South America, Europe, Canada, Africa, and the Caribbean. The firm specializes in business funding, investment and real estate financing, and M&A, and brings to US Capital Global a robust active network of brokers and referral partners.

This strategic acquisition launches US Capital Global’s Micro-Cap Program, a dedicated vertical designed to support small and family-owned businesses with customized financing solutions and strategic growth support. The program provides flexible financing of up to $5 million across debt, equity, and M&A transactions for companies in all industries.

“I am delighted to welcome Jullion as a Partner and Managing Director at US Capital Global,” said Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “Through this acquisition, Jullion will lead the expansion of our broker network worldwide. In 2026, we plan to host a global broker convention in Las Vegas or Miami, bringing together thousands of professionals—including accountants, attorneys, and financial advisors—from our growing network. We also offer strong incentives for brokers and referral partners, with up to 50% of corporate finance and success fees.”

“I am pleased to join US Capital Global as a Partner and to contribute to the firm’s global growth strategy,” said Jullion Taylor. “This partnership enables us to broaden our offerings to businesses of all sizes. Through the Micro-Cap Program, we provide small and family-owned enterprises with tailored financing solutions, while continuing to deliver sophisticated capital and strategic advisory services to the middle market.”

About TC Capital Advisors LLC

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, TC Capital Advisors provides financing and advisory services to clients across North and South America, Europe, Canada, Africa, and the Caribbean. The firm specializes in business funding, investment and real estate financing, and M&A, while also supporting strategy, operations, and risk management. Its consultants deliver integrated solutions that link capital, finance, and operations to help clients achieve sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.tccapadvisors.com.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a broad range of financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products tailored to middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and investment banking services, including M&A strategies and capital raising. The group includes US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

For more information about this acquisition or US Capital Global’s Micro-Cap Program, email Jullion Taylor at jtaylor@uscapital.com or call +1 202-570-9748.

