Elanders’ acquisition of Bergen Logistics is now completed

In early November 2021, Elanders signed a contract for the acquisition of 80 percent of the shares in the American supply chain management company Bergen Shippers Corp (“Bergen Logistics”). Bergen Logistics is one of the leading players in the USA within contract logistics for fashion brands. The acquisition was conditional on the fulfillment of customary contractual terms. The acquisition has now been completed and Bergen Logistics will be consolidated into the Elanders group starting from November 2021.

