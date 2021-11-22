CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Announces NYSE American Acceptance of Compliance Plan

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that on November 19, 2021 the Company received notice from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) that it has accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide and has granted a plan period through March 17, 2023, subject to periodic review by the Exchange, including quarterly monitoring, for compliance with the plan.



If the Company does not comply with the continued listing standards by March 17, 2023, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, the NYSE Regulation staff may initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate.

The Company’s common stock continues to trade under the symbol “CVU” with a “.BC” indicator extension to signify that the Company is currently not considered to be in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards. The listing of the Company’s common stock on the Exchange is being continued pursuant to an extension during the plan period.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

