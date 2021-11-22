Yellow Fever Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 607.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global yellow fever treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 470.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include the launch of research projects, which is expected to drive the global yellow fever treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, USF researchers launched a smartphone app that is believed to automatically identify disease-carrying species such as Aedes aegypti, a known transmitter of Zika, dengue, and yellow fever. With the help of this app, a robust image database can be built that identifies mosquitoes and monitors their habitat by using an integrative approach. The mosquito images, along with details about their habitat, are essential to training the AI’s algorithm, which categorizes the anatomical components of the insect and matches them with the known characteristics of Aedes aegypti.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global yellow fever treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The increasing funds and support from various organizations for research and development of new drugs for yellow fever are expected to drive the yellow fever treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2018, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, had awarded BioCryst an additional US$ 3.5 million to support clinical trials of galidesivir, an adenosine analog, broad spectrum antiviral drug in patients with yellow fever.

On the basis of application, the hospital segment is expected to account for a major share of the global yellow fever vaccine market by 2031 due to easy access for outpatient department (OPD) patients to buy medicines.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global yellow fever treatment market include Sanofi Pasteur SA, Janssen, Pfizer Inc., BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Tychan Pte. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bio-Manguinhos, Institut Pasteur de Dakar, and FSUE Chumakov

Market Segmentation:

Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market, By Transmission Type:

Sylvatic Yellow Fever Intermediate Yellow Fever Urban Yellow Fever



Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market, By Treatment Type: Vaccines Medications Others

Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market, By Application:

Hospitals Clinics Community Health Centres Others



Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



