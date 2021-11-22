SANOMA CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 22 November 2021 at 19:00 EET
Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 22 November 2021
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|22 November 2021
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|SAA1V
|Amount, shares
|14,000
|Average price/share, EUR
|13.9712
|Total cost, EUR
|195,596.80
The company holds a total of 475,272 of its own shares (SAA1V) including the shares acquired on 22 November 2021.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Sanoma Corporation
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Attachments