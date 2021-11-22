Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be presenting virtually at the following conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
    November 29-December 2, 2021
    Webcast available now
  • 5th Annual NASH Summit 2021
    November 30, 2021
    9:00 am Eastern Time
  • 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
    December 2, 2021
    10:55 am Eastern Time

Presentation materials, including webcast links to the Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI presentations, will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:

Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com