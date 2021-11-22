Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be presenting virtually at the following conferences:



Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 29-December 2, 2021

Webcast available now

5th Annual NASH Summit 2021

November 30, 2021

9:00 am Eastern Time

4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

December 2, 2021

10:55 am Eastern Time

Presentation materials, including webcast links to the Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI presentations, will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:

Will Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

wbrown@altimmune.com