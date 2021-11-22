Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be presenting virtually at the following conferences:
- Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
November 29-December 2, 2021
Webcast available now
- 5th Annual NASH Summit 2021
November 30, 2021
9:00 am Eastern Time
- 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
December 2, 2021
10:55 am Eastern Time
Presentation materials, including webcast links to the Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI presentations, will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com