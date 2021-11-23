Global Lawn and Gardening Consumables Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product, End-user, Sales Channel and Geography

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn and Gardening Consumables Market (2020-2025) by Product, End User, Sales Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lawn and Gardening Consumables Market is estimated to be USD 18.21 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.78%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as the growing adoption of landscaping projects such as laws, turfs, gazebos etc in residential and commercial setups such as offices, golf clubs, etc are prominently driving the growth of lawn and gardening consumable market. Similarly, the rising demand for home gardens, outdoor organic plantations have further enhanced the growth of this market.

However, factors such as the high cost of the lawn consumables and the maintenance costs attached with the same are likely to restrain the market growth. Also, lack of knowledge about the use of fertilizers is adversely affecting human health and plants posing market challenges.



The Global Lawn and Gardening Consumables Market is segmented based on Product, End User, Sales Channel, and Geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in the report are Pennington Seed Inc., Ace Hardware Corporation, Barenbrug USA Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Grant Laboratories Inc., APEX Nursery Fertilizer, Dupont (EI) De Nemours, Ferry-Morse Seed Company, and Griffin Industries Inc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 High adoption of landscaping projects in residential and commercial set-ups

4.2.1.2 Rising demand for home gardening and organic plantations

4.2.2 Rise in the real estate sector

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of consumables and high maintenance cost

4.2.3.2 Use of artificial grass

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Rise in green construction initiatives

4.2.4.2 High adoption of Eco-friendly products

4.2.5 Challenges

4.2.5.1 Limited knowledge about the use of fertilizers

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysi



6 Global Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pesticides

6.3 Fertilizers

6.4 Seeds

6.5 Gardening Tools

6.6 Ohers



7 Global Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Industrial



8 Global Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline



9 Global Lawn & Gardening Consumables Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 ScottsMiracle-Gro

11.2 Jobe's Company

11.3 Spectrum Brands

11.4 Central Garden & Pet

11.5 Espoma

11.6 Lebanon Seaboard Corporation

11.7 Bonide Products (Adama)

11.8 BioAdvanced

11.9 Kellogg Garden Products

11.10 Sun Gro Horticulture

11.11 Jiffy Products International

11.12 COMPO GmbH (Kingenta)

11.13 Floragard Vertriebs GmbH

11.14 Neudorff

11.15 Syngenta

11.16 The Dow Chemical Company

11.17 Apex Nursery fertilizers

11.18 Bayer AG

11.19 Pennington Seeds

11.20 Ace Hardware Corporation

11.21 Barenbrug USA Inc.

11.22 BASF SE

11.23 Grant Laboratories Inc

11.24 Ferry-Morse Seed Company

11.25 Griffin Industries Inc.



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i7wrq