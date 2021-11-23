Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer results

Icelandic English

Landsbankinn hf. announced today the results of a tender offer published on 15 November 2021 where holders of its EUR 300,000,000 1.375 per cent. notes due 2022 were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum.

The bank received valid tenders of EUR 155,574,000 which were all accepted.

Dealer managers are ABN AMRO, J.P. Morgan, Natixis and NatWest Markets.