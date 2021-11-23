Plant Veda Addresses Asian Consumers Through Availability At Sungiven Foods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its lassi (yogurt) and creamer products will be available next week in Sungiven Foods supermarket locations across the Greater Vancouver Area.



The Company’s products will be available in six of Sungiven’s Greater Vancouver locations, where the Asian community makes up 42% of the total population1. According to a survey completed by a leading food & beverage PR agency, seven out of ten Asian consumers (68%) stated they were “very interested” in nutrition and healthy eating, compared to 38% of Western consumers2. Plant Veda’s products in Sungiven outlets are expected to provide great exposure to the Asian community, which could help pave the way for future international expansion.

“I am very excited to have our products available in Sungiven Foods where Asian Canadians shop for healthy, natural and low processed foods – the same qualities that Plant Veda’s products are known for,” says Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda. “We hope to leverage our Canadian success with Sungiven as a possible launch into to their locations worldwide.”

About Sungiven Foods

Sungiven Foods Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Xiamen Sungiven Foods Holding Ltd. of China, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Sungiven Foods, positions itself as a "Healthy Daily Meals Provider", and is a grocery chain with private brand products. Through self-constructed channels such as retail stores, customized supply chains, focused mainly on retailing, wholesaling, importation, exportation and E-commerce, especially with its own chain of retail stores.

Sungiven Foods is dedicated to providing Healthy Daily Meals, which is Natural, Less Processed and Fewer Additives for families who love cooking, focus on safe food and health. Sungiven Foods runs at international standards and global marketing.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Company Contact:

Aaron Wong, Director

Email: Aaron@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-840-9664

Investor Relations:

Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:

Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of Plant Veda’s products in the dairy-alternative industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from its products being available through Sungiven Foods. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the dairy-alternative markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

