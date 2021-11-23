Del Taco Spreads Holiday Cheer with Return of Holiday Gift Card Bonuses and More Seasonal Deals

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, celebrates the holiday season bigger and better this year with the return of its holiday gift card bonus program and launch of new Black Friday deals. Del also welcomes back its popular Cyber Monday deals, limited-edition holiday merchandise, and 12 Days of Holiday retail offers.



“Del Taco fans enjoyed giving the gift of Del so much last year, we brought it back to reward them with more opportunities to spread some holiday cheer,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Beyond receiving FREE food by purchasing our gift cards, Del Taco super fans will love our festive merch including our limited-edition Wrapping Paper, Holiday Hot Sauce Tin, Holiday Stocking, and Hot Sauce Ornaments. Del Taco gift cards and merchandise make fun gifts or stocking stuffers for everyone in the family.”

Black Friday, Nov. 26, through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, Del Taco fans can access exclusive online egift card offers. These holiday-saving offers include:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Online Deals**

Beginning Nov. 26, 2021 through Nov. 29, 2021: For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive 2 FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons ($14 VALUE) For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive 8 FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons ($55 VALUE)



Additional Black Friday offer available via the Del Taco Webstore includes a FREE limited-edition Holiday Hot Sauce Tin with the purchase of 3 100-ct Hot Sauce Packets (Black Friday Only).

Del Taco’s holiday collection of merch includes a Holiday Hot Sauce Tin with Hot Sauce ($39.99), a Holiday Del Taco Stocking with 100 Hot Sauce Packets ($19.99), and Holiday Hot Sauce Ornaments 3-Pack ($14.99). This year’s holiday collection includes new designs and premieres on the Del Taco Webstore on Dec. 1. On Sunday, Nov. 28, exclusive limited-edition Del Taco Wrapping Paper ($7 per roll; available in two designs) drops, that’s expected to sell out as in years’ past. All items are available while supplies last.

The return of Del Taco’s holiday gift card bonus program offers guests the opportunity to earn FREE food when purchasing gift cards in-store or online. Offers include:



In-Store Offers***

Nov. 18, 2021 through Dec. 29, 2021: Purchase $20 in gift cards and receive 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos and bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito, $1 Med Fries) Purchase $30 in gift cards and receive 4 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos and bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito, $1 Med Fries)

Beginning Nov. 30, 2021 through Dec. 29, 2021: For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupon ($7 VALUE) For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive 4 FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupon ($28 VALUE)

Del’s holiday deals don’t stop there. On Sunday, Dec. 7, Del Taco kicks off its 12 Days of Holiday swag extravaganza including discounts on select apparel and accessories, BOGO offers, and more. Del Taco fans can receive email alerts on daily offers when they sign up for the Del Taco Webstore newsletter.

For more information about Del Taco’s holiday gift card offers, limited-time merchandise, and how to find tamales near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotional offers valid online only at DelTacoGiftCards.com from 11/26/21 – 11/29/21. Free Food expires 3/6/22.

2 Free Small Size Combo Meals offer applies on orders up to $99. 8 Free Small Size Combo Meals offer applies to orders over $100. Offers may not be combined. Free Combo Meal coupons delivered electronically via email after purchase; valid at participating Del Taco locations only. Free Combo Meals limited to Small Size numbered Combo Meals (excluding Epic Burrito Combo Meals) and Beyond Tacos Combo Meals. Gift Card offer in restaurants may vary. Plastic gift card orders may experience shipping delays; for shipment tracking, please select expedited shipping with FedEx. *Approximate value of coupon offer varies by location.

***In-store Gift Card promotional offer valid 11/18/21-12/29/21. Free food given as coupon while coupon supplies last. Free food coupons valid on future visit. Price and participation may vary. Free Grilled Chicken Tacos coupon expires 3/6/22. Gift cards available in any whole dollar amount from $5 to $100. Cards have no value until loaded at register. ****Promotional offers valid online only at DelTacoGiftCards.com from 11/30/21 – 12/29/21. Free Food expires 3/6/22.

1 Free Small Size Combo Meal offer applies on orders up to $99. 4 Free Small Size Combo Meals offer applies to orders over $100. Offers may not be combined. Free Combo Meal coupons delivered electronically via email after purchase; valid at participating Del Taco locations only. Free Combo Meals limited to Small Size numbered Combo Meals (excluding Epic Burrito Combo Meals) and Beyond Tacos Combo Meals. Gift Card offer in restaurants may vary. Plastic gift card orders may not arrive before 12/25/21; for shipment tracking, please select expedited shipping with FedEx. *Approximate value of coupon offer varies by location.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.



Media Contact

Annie Drury

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386

