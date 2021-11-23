AKWEL: 2022 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

| Source: Akwel Akwel

CHAMPFROMIER, FRANCE

        23 November 2021 at 5:45 pm

2022 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2022:

 Press releasesMeetings
Full-year 2021 revenueThursday 10 February 2022 
Full-year 2021 resultsThursday 7 April 2022Friday 8 April 2022
First-quarter 2022 revenueThursday 5 May 2022 
Annual General MeetingWednesday 25 May 2022 
First half-year 2022 revenueThursday 28 July 2022 
First half-year 2022 resultsThursday 22 September 2022Friday 23 September 2022
Third-quarter 2022 revenueThursday 10 November 2022 

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: 2021 annual turnover, 10 February 2022, after markets close.

An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs almost 10,500 people worldwide.



Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contacts

AKWEL
Jean-Louis Thomasset – Vice-President of the Executive Board/Financial VP – Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25

EKNO – Press Relations
Christine Savoie – Jean-Marc Atlan – jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr – Tel.: +33 6 70 08 11 09 / +33 6 07 37 20 44

CALYPTUS – Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux – Gregory Bosson – akwel@calyptus.net – Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

 

Attachment


Attachments

2021-11-23_AKWEL_2022_Financial_Communication_Calendar