AKWEL: 2022 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

23 November 2021 at 5:45 pm

2022 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2022:

Press releases Meetings Full-year 2021 revenue Thursday 10 February 2022 Full-year 2021 results Thursday 7 April 2022 Friday 8 April 2022 First-quarter 2022 revenue Thursday 5 May 2022 Annual General Meeting Wednesday 25 May 2022 First half-year 2022 revenue Thursday 28 July 2022 First half-year 2022 results Thursday 22 September 2022 Friday 23 September 2022 Third-quarter 2022 revenue Thursday 10 November 2022

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: 2021 annual turnover, 10 February 2022, after markets close.



An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs almost 10,500 people worldwide.







Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

