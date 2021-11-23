Canadian Red Cross provides financial assistance for people evacuated due to flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the Province of British Columbia and the generosity of Canadians who have contributed to the British Columbia Flooding and Extreme Weather Appeal, the Red Cross will be providing financial assistance to people evacuated from their primary homes due to the flooding and extreme weather event that occurred across the province from November 14 to 16.



The Canadian Red Cross welcomes the Province’s contribution to provide financial assistance to people displaced by flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia and is grateful to be able to further augment this support.

People that were evacuated from their primary homes as a result of flooding and extreme weather will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 to help them cover immediate needs related to their evacuation and re-entry. This amount includes $1,000 from the Red Cross thanks to the generosity of Canadians, as well as $1,000 the Canadian Red Cross is distributing on behalf of the Province of British Columbia. This financial assistance will allow people to make decisions for themselves and their families on what they need.

The first step to access this financial assistance is to register with Canadian Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST. Full details of assistance available can be found at www.redcross.ca/2021bcfloods.

Financial assistance is the latest of many ways in which help is being made available to those who need it. Since the flooding began, the Red Cross has been working with municipal and provincial governments, local authorities, community leaders, and other organizations to help families, individuals, and communities that have been impacted. This includes the activation of our humanitarian workforce to support response efforts on the ground in some of the hardest hit communities.

Canadian Red Cross knows from experience that recovery takes time. Our teams will be there to support people and communities as they recover in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the British Columbia Flooding and Extreme Weather Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca, by texting BCFLOODS to 30333, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

QUOTE

“This is an incredibly challenging time for individuals, families and communities who have been impacted by flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Canadian Red Cross can provide financial assistance and other supports to help meet the urgent needs of people impacted. Our humanitarian workforce has been supporting since the early days of the emergency, and we will continue to be here for individuals, families and communities in British Columbia through their recovery.”

Pat Quealey, Vice-President, B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross



ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

ABOUT THE CANADIAN RED CROSS

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACT

B.C. Media Line: 1-604-709-6747