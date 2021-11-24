Molecular Partners Announces Presentation at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Nov 30, 2021, at 8:00 AM EST.



The webcasted presentation will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

