Empire Communities is Recognized for Providing the Best Customer Experience

Vaughan, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned new home builders, is pleased to have been recognized with the 2021 CustomerInsight H.O.M.E Award for Best Customer Experience for Low Rise in Ontario.

Created by CustomerInsight, the Home Owner Mark of Excellence (H.O.M.E.) is an independent certification program based solely on the voice of the customer. The H.O.M.E Awards symbolizes excellence in the homeownership experience. Winners are determined from the results of a survey which conducts a homeowner’s level of satisfaction based on their experience with our service and product.

“We are honoured to have been recognized by our homeowners for delivering the best customer experience for single-family housing in Ontario,” says Nancy Omran — Vice President of Customer Experience. “As we develop and evolve the customer experience strategy and provide support to our customers throughout the homebuying journey, we will continue to set a precedent for companies to follow and provide our customers with the exceptional service that they deserve.”

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 27 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

-30-