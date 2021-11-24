Stran & Company, Inc. CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on December 2nd

Quincy, MA , Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on December 2, 2021.

Mr. Shape is scheduled to present on December 2, 2021 at 11:40 A.M. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed here . An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.stran.com .

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Stran