Allegro MicroSystems to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.



Paul Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Credit Suisse 25 th Annual Technology Conference on November 30, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona.





Annual Technology Conference on November 30, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Walsh, CFO, will virtually present at the Wells Fargo 5 th Annual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.





Annual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Ravi Vig, President and CEO, and Paul Walsh, CFO, will virtually attend the Barclays Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.



The webcast information for these conferences can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). Archived replays of presentations will be available on the website after each event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.