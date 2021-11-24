English Latvian

Overview of the deadlines at which shares of AS Olainfarm will be excluded from the regulated market:

The period of the share buy-back offer began on 08.11.2021. The period of the share buy-back offer will end on 07.12.2021. Within 5 working days (until 14.12.2021.), a report on the results of the share buy-back offer will be published in the official publication Latvijas Vēstnesis and payments of shares will be made with shareholders that have accepted the share buy-back offer. Not earlier than 10 (until 29.12.2021.) and not later than 15 working days (until 06.01.2022) from the date on which the report on the results of the offer was published in the official publication Latvijas Vēstnesis AS Olainfarm will submit an application to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange regarding the exclusion of shares from the stock exchange. Within 10 working days (until 20.01.2021.) management board of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange will take a decision on the exclusion of the shares of AS Olainfarm from the stock exchange.





Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

JSC Olainfarm Member of Management Board

Phone: +371 29269424

Email: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com