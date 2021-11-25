Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trials | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

There are approximately 50+ key companies that are developing therapies for Follicular Lymphoma. Tisagenlecleucel and parsaclisib are in the most advanced stages of development, i.e. pre-registration.

DelveInsight’s “Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Follicular Lymphoma pipeline landscapes. It comprises Follicular Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Follicular Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Follicular Lymphoma pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Merck & Co, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Novartis, ADC Therapeutics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Cho Pharma Inc., Janssen, XEME Biopharma Inc., Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Archigen Biotech, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Nordic Nanovector, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, TG Therapeutics, BeiGene, Allogene Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Enterome, AstraZeneca, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd., Takeda, Bristol-Myers Squibb, TCR2 Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Follicular Lymphoma treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Follicular Lymphoma treatment scenario. In October 2021, Novartis received priority review by US FDA and filling acceptance by EMA for Kymriah® to treat patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.

Zandelisib is an oral, selective PI3K delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor being developed to treat follicular lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies. The development and planned commercialisation of zandelisib is being conducted in partnership with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. MEI and KKC will co-develop and co-promote zandelisib in the US, with MEI recording all revenue from US sales. KKC has exclusive commercialisation rights outside of the US.

In November 2021, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) to zandelisib to treat follicular lymphoma.

5F9 is a monoclonal antibody against CD47 designed to interfere with the recognition of CD47 by the SIRPα receptor on macrophages. In May 2018, 5F9 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

On November 1, 2021, US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for parsaclisib , an investigational novel potent, highly selective, next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

, an investigational novel potent, highly selective, next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In July 2020, FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Roche’s CD20xCD3 bispecific cancer immunotherapy mosunetuzumab recognising its potential in follicular lymphoma.

Follicular Lymphoma is the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It can develop at any age, but it is more common in people over 60.

Follicular Lymphoma Emerging Drugs

· Zandelisib: MEI Pharma

Zandelisib, an oral, selective PI3K delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, is being developed to treat follicular lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies. Zandelisib is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies, including COASTAL, a Phase III study, and TIDAL, a Phase II study, both of which are assessing zandelisib in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular and marginal zone lymphomas. The US FDA has granted zandelisib Fast Track designation. The development and planned commercialisation of zandelisib are being conducted in partnership with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.. MEI and KKC will co-develop and co-promote zandelisib in the US, with MEI recording all revenue from US sales. KKC has exclusive commercialisation rights outside of the US.

· Tafasitamab: Incyte corporation

Tafasitamab is a humanised Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibodies. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialise tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop and commercialise tafasitamab globally. On January 7, 2021, the US FDA granted orphan drug designation to tafasitamab for the treatment of FL. It is currently being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Follicular lymphoma.

· Mosunetuzumab: Genentech

Mosunetuzumab (Anti-CD20 x CD3 TDB, RG7828) is a humanised full-length T cell-dependent bispecific antibody designed to target both CD20 on B cells and CD3 on T cells. This dual-targeting antibody is designed to redirect T cells to attack cancer cells. A Phase III clinical development programme for mosunetuzumab is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for treating people with CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other blood cancers.

· Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics

Ublituximab (TG-1101) is an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells. When ublituximab binds to the B-cell, it triggers a series of immunological reactions (including antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity [ADCC] and complement-dependent cytotoxicity [CDC]), leading to the destruction of the cell. Additionally, ublituximab is uniquely designed to lack certain sugar molecules normally expressed on the antibody. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase II/III clinical trial.

· Loncastuximab tesirine: ADC Therapeutics

Loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl is an ADC composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to human CD19 and is conjugated through a linker to a PBD–dimer toxin. ADC therapeutics is evaluating Loncastuximab tesirine in Phase II clinical trials.

Scope of Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Pla yers: 50+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Merck & Co, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Novartis, ADC Therapeutics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Cho Pharma Inc., Janssen, XEME Biopharma Inc., Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Archigen Biotech, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Nordic Nanovector, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, TG Therapeutics, BeiGene, Allogene Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Enterome, AstraZeneca, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd., Takeda, Bristol-Myers Squibb, TCR2 Therapeutics , and many others.

, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 50+ Products

Phases:

· Follicular Lymphoma Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Follicular Lymphoma Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Follicular Lymphoma Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Follicular Lymphoma Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

· Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors

· Rad51 recombinase inhibitors

· Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors

· Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Recombinant protein

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Follicular Lymphoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma?

How many are Follicular Lymphoma emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Follicular Lymphoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Follicular Lymphoma market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Follicular Lymphoma therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Follicular Lymphoma?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Follicular Lymphoma?

