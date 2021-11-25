Connecting communities: Rogers to Bring its Fibre-Powered Network to Residents and Businesses in Ludlow, New Brunswick

English French

LUDLOW, New Brunswick, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it is expanding its fibre network by 60 kilometers to connect 366 homes and businesses in the community of Ludlow, New Brunswick. This $1.3 million investment will bring Rogers leading services to the community, including Rogers Ignite Internet™ with up to 1.5 gigabit speed and Ignite TV™, Rogers revolutionary TV service.

“We are proud to connect more New Brunswickers at a time when more people require dependable connectivity to participate in the digital economy, access virtual healthcare services, learn online and stay in touch with loved ones,” said Matt MacLellan, President of the Atlantic region at Rogers. “Today’s announcement builds on our commitment to expand our fibre in communities throughout the Miramichi region and offer local residents and business owners reliable, high-speed internet.”

“It’s exciting to see Rogers is expanding its fibre network to homes and businesses in Ludlow,” said Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform. “It’s important that more rural areas of New Brunswick have reliable Internet service.”

Rogers network investments, which have exceeded $60 billion over the past three decades, are part of a multi-year initiative to bring next generation wireless and wireline services to communities and businesses across Canada and improve connectivity for underserved rural and remote regions. A PwC study indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Atlantic Canada of $630 million of output, including over 2,500 full-time jobs generated and supported. Since January 2020, in Atlantic Canada Rogers has:

Delivered 5G: Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton.

Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton. Expanded access to next-generation technology services: Seaside Communications joined the Rogers family to bring connectivity to more local communities across Nova Scotia.

Seaside Communications joined the Rogers family to bring connectivity to more local communities across Nova Scotia. Committed to delivering rural and remote connectivity: Through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick, connecting over 450 homes and 36 businesses. Additionally, Rogers recently announced it was investing $1.5 million to expand its fibre-powered network along Route 490 near McQuade, New Brunswick.

Through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick, connecting over 450 homes and 36 businesses. Additionally, Rogers recently announced it was investing $1.5 million to expand its fibre-powered network along Route 490 near McQuade, New Brunswick. Empowered Generation Possible: Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants in Atlantic Canada that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth since launching the program in 2017.

Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants in Atlantic Canada that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth since launching the program in 2017. Supported technology innovation: Partnered with Ignite Fredericton providing 5G to its Boost Civic Innovation Lab and collaborated on the BOOST innovation camp to ideate and develop 5G smart city solutions.

Partnered with Ignite Fredericton providing 5G to its Boost Civic Innovation Lab and collaborated on the BOOST innovation camp to ideate and develop 5G smart city solutions. Connected community partners: Rogers expanded its phone and plan program in Atlantic Canada by donating phones and plans to 30 women’s shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador during the third wave of the pandemic.

