CIRA launches its 2021 .CA Gift guide to help Canadians “sleigh” their online shopping

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers are getting ready to take advantage of the busiest shopping day of the holiday season for Canadian retailers, CIRA is releasing a .CA Gift Guide ahead of Black Friday. According to a survey by Statista, 43% of consumers are planning to shop on Black Friday and CIRA encourages them to keep supporting fantastic Canadian online businesses who have a .CA domain.



From all over the country, including Oakville, Edmonton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Brownlee, Halifax, Toronto, and Montreal, these online stores will ensure that no matter where you are, you will find a special option close to home.

For the past few weeks, CIRA has gathered Canadian brands that offer unique, creative, stylish product, here are the main categories:

Foodies

Pet Lovers



Parents and Kids

Home and Living

Books, music and games

Wellness

Clothing and accessories



Words from a small business owner

"What shocked us was that not only do Canadians want to support Canadian-made, but organizations do as well; they wanted to source locally, and create garments that people were proud to wear and that they look good in. We have the ability to make it here, we just need people to support us." -- Connor Curran, Founder and Chief Laundry Folder at Local Laundry

This list will be updated throughout the year to provide ideas for every occasion.

About CIRA

CIRA (The Canadian Internet Registration Authority) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as CIRA DNS Firewall and CIRA Canadian Shield—that help support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians. CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world's most advanced back-end registry solutions.

Contact Information:

Delphine Avomo Evouna, CIRA

Delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca

(613) 315-1458

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76ac0ea4-9e07-49e8-ae81-8292591ad075