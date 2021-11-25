Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

 FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
    
 Date:Thursday, December 9, 2021
 Time:4:15 PM
 Dial-in numbers:1-438-793-6811 or 1-888-440-2149
 Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors 
    
 CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
    
 Availability dates:December 9 (7:30 PM) to December 23 (11:59 PM)
 Access telephone numbers:1-647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030
 Access code:1967132
    
    
 2022 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
    
 1st quarter:Tuesday, March 8, 2022
 2nd quarter:Wednesday, June 8, 2022
 3rd quarter:Wednesday, September 7, 2022
 4th quarter:Tuesday, December 13, 2022
    

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc