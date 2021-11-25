Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

Hørsholm, DENMARK

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
a)NameSøren Niegel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument

Identification code		Shares


DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 3,090.52 6,514
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,514

DKK 20,131,643
e)Date of the transaction2021-11-25
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

