Global Microinsurance Market Outlook Report 2021: Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.2% Forecast During 2021-2027

The global microinsurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2021-2027.
This report on the global microinsurance market provides an holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global microinsurance market by segmenting the market based on product type, provider, model type, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the microinsurance market are provided in this report.
Market Drivers
- Micro Insurance is Affordable and has Transparent Dynamics
- Safeguard Against Exorbitant Medical Bills
- Microinsurance Products tend to be Much Less Costly than Traditional Products
Market Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Product Type
- Property Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Index Insurance
- Accidental Death and Disability Insurance
- Others
Market by Provider
- Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)
- Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support
Market by Model Type
- Partner Agent Model
- Full-Service Model
- Provider Driven Model
- Community-Based/Mutual Model
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles:
- Albaraka
- Amhara Credit and Savings Institution
- ASA.
- Banco do Nordeste
- Bandhan Financial Services
- FundaciOn de la Mujer
