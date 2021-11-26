Global Microinsurance Market Outlook Report 2021: Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.2% Forecast During 2021-2027

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microinsurance Market: Forecasts, Insights, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microinsurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2021-2027.

This report on the global microinsurance market provides an holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global microinsurance market by segmenting the market based on product type, provider, model type, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the microinsurance market are provided in this report.



Market Drivers

Micro Insurance is Affordable and has Transparent Dynamics

Safeguard Against Exorbitant Medical Bills

Microinsurance Products tend to be Much Less Costly than Traditional Products

Market Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Product Type

Property Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Index Insurance

Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

Others

Market by Provider

Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

Market by Model Type

Partner Agent Model

Full-Service Model

Provider Driven Model

Community-Based/Mutual Model

Others

Market by Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles:

Albaraka

Amhara Credit and Savings Institution

ASA.

Banco do Nordeste

Bandhan Financial Services

FundaciOn de la Mujer

