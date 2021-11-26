Foresight VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Foresight VCT plc

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that the Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2021 was 84.5p per share.

This represents a 4.0p (5.0%) increase in Net Asset Value from 30 June 2021 of 80.5p and a 10.8p (14.7%) increase in the nine months year to date from a Net Asset Value of 73.7p at 31 December 2020. Including the payment of a 3.7p dividend made on 25 June 2021, Net Asset Value Total Return for the nine months year to date has increased by 14.5p (19.7%).

