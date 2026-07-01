Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
1 JULY 2026

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 June 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 351,918,283 Ordinary Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 351,918,283. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


GlobeNewswire

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