Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES
30 JUNE 2026

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 30 June 2026 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,687,231 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 60.77p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 351,918,283 ordinary shares of 1p with 351,918,283 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 351,918,283 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • June 26, 2026 08:50 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Director/PDMR Shareholding

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 26 June 2026Notification of Interests of Directors The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares...

    Read More
    Director/PDMR Shareholding
  • June 26, 2026 08:45 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Issue of Equity

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 26 June 2026Issue of EquityAllotment of Ordinary Shares The Board announces that on 26 June 2026 3,307,028 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were...

    Read More
    Issue of Equity
 