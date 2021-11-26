LIZHI Named One of China’s Top 100 Internet Companies of 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is excited to announce that, for the third year in a row, it has been named one of “China’s Top 100 Internet Companies of 2021” by the Internet Society of China (“ISC”).



Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “We are very pleased to be listed as one of the ‘China’s Top 100 Internet Companies of 2021’ for the third consecutive year. Looking forward, we will amplify our globalization strategy to more effectively anticipate and satisfy users’ diversified needs, and continuously bring high-quality audio experiences to a wider range of users through diverse usage scenarios.”

Founded in 2013, LIZHI has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence. In January this year, LIZHI launched the LIZHI Podcast App, a new vertical podcast platform, which has been integrated into a variety of in-car scenarios, providing drivers and passengers with more options for their in-car entertainment experience. LIZHI has partnered with leading auto companies and Internet of Vehicles platforms including Tencent WeScenario, Li Auto, XPeng Motors, and WM Motor.

Last month, LIZHI announced that the LIZHI Podcast App has been integrated into Huawei’s HarmonyOS Ecosystem. It also marked the debut of LIZHI Podcast’s “one-click seamless connectivity” feature, which supports the cross-screen connection and use of LIZHI Podcast between HarmonyOS-equipped devices for an uninterrupted podcast experience, making LIZHI Podcast the first Chinese podcast platform to achieve two-way seamless connectivity between mobile devices and vehicles.

Prior to receiving this award, LIZHI was recently named among the “Top 20 Internet Companies in Guangzhou in 2021” and “Most Innovative Internet Companies in 2021” by the Guangzhou Internet Society. As a member of the Pilot Enterprise Cooperation Alliance of Online Audiovisual Industry in Guangdong Province, LIZHI’s Audio Engineering Technology Research Center has also been recognized by the Guangdong Science and Technology Department on its 2021 list of Engineering Technology Research Centers of Guangdong Province.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI’s audio-based social networking products offering, including TIYA App, caters to users’ evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company’s flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

