TIGIT Inhibitor Clinical Trials Intelligence 2022

Delhi, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIGIT Inhibitor Clinical Trials Intelligence Report Insight:

Number of TIGIT Inhibitor Drug In Trials

TIGIT Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Granted Patent Insight

Clinical Trials Adverse Events Scenario

Available Financing Information for TIGIT Trials

Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

Immunotherapy have emerged as the fifth pillar of cancer treatment alongside surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. Numerous immunotherapeutic approaches have been developed which have shown to improve the survival outcomes in cancer patients. Among all approaches, immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated molecule-4 (CTLA-4), programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1), and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1) have been used widely in the treatment of cancers. However, studies have demonstrated that a large fraction of patients did not respond to the treatment, and is also associated with several serious adverse events.



To overcome this, researchers have indulged in research activities to identify safer targets which can be blocked or activated to achieve reasonable anti-tumor response with manageable adverse events and can be combined with PD-1/PD-L1 blockers or other immune checkpoint blockers. Recently, researchers have identified T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain (TIGIT), which is an inhibitory immune checkpoint. TIGIT has emerged out to be potential target owing to its expression on natural killer cells (NK cells), cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs). In addition, increased TIGIT expression after treatment is associated with disease recurrence. Therefore, researchers have developed several drugs targeting TIGIT pathways, which are mainly present in clinical development.

The most promising anti-TIGIT antibody in development is Tiragolumab, developed by Roche. By binding to TIGIT, tiragolumab blocks its interaction with a protein called poliovirus receptor (PVR, or CD155) that can suppress the body’s immune response. Recently, the drug Tiragolumab has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by US FDA in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. The preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated encouraging safety and has shown to significantly enhance the overall survival rate.

The encouraging results from preclinical studies have gained a lot of attention from pharmaceutical giants. As of now, there are about 15 anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibodies that are being commercially developed including Ociperlimab, Vibostolimab, Domvanalimab, BMS-986207, COM-902, AGEN-1307, and others. The robust pipeline of anti-TIGIT antibodies suggests promising future of these drugs in the management of cancer. In addition to monospecific antibodies, researchers are also developing bispecific antibody that co-targets PD-L1 and TIGIT. For instance, research recently reported generation and characterization of multivalent bispecific antibody consisting of tetravalent anti-PD-L1 Fc-fusion nanobody and tetravalent anti-TIGIT nanobody.

Despite several favorable growth parameters, it is analyzed that the success of anti-TIGIT antibodies mainly depends on identifying the prognostic biomarkers of response and the patients who would respond to the treatment. In addition, it will also be difficult to get market access and payer coverage anti-TIGIT antibodies because of available treatment options. As all the novel therapies including immunotherapy are priced high to cover the developmental expenses, insurance companies require to see reports of cost benefits before providing coverage. Apart from this, lack of biomarkers will also restrain the growth of market.

However, continuous investments in this sector will drive the growth of market during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical giants in the market are adapting strategic alliances, collaborations, or mergers to drive the growth of market. For instance, in June, 2021, iTeos Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline have announced an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialise EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody currently in phase I development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer. In addition, rising prevalence of cancer and the unmet need of targeted drugs in its management will also boost the growth of market. As per our analysis, coming years will see rapid approval of anti-TIGIT antibodies which will further drive the growth of market.

