Elis: Acquisition of Chrisal in Denmark

Acquisition of Chrisal in Denmark

Saint-Cloud, November 29, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Chrisal Skadedyrsservice A/S (“Chrisal”) in Denmark.

Chrisal is a 15-employee pest control business based in Stenderup, Denmark. It covers the entire country, with a marked presence in the Jutland region. It will post revenue of c. €3m in 2021 with very good profitability. The current management team will stay on and help to accelerate the business growth in the country. This acquisition will be consolidated from December 1, 2021.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment