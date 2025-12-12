Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from December 8 to December 10, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from December 8 to December 10, 2025

Puteaux, December 12, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from December 8 to December 10, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/08/2025 FR0012435121 19,483 23.5911 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/08/2025 FR0012435121 5,051 23.5943 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/08/2025 FR0012435121 674 23.6042 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/08/2025 FR0012435121 691 23.5990 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/09/2025 FR0012435121 25,385 23.4295 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/09/2025 FR0012435121 4,615 23.4167 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/10/2025 FR0012435121 20,035 23.0766 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 12/10/2025 FR0012435121 7,300 23.0855 CEUX Total 83,234 23.3643



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

