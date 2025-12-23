Elis strengthens its network

through the acquisition of Adrett in Germany

Puteaux, December 23, 2025 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Adrett Textilservice GmbH Wäscherei und Reinigung (« Adrett ») in Germany.

Adrett operates a modern laundry located in Schuby, in northern Germany, close to the Danish border. The company offers rental services for flat linen and serves hospitality customers, a market that is particularly dynamic in Germany. This new acquisition will further consolidate Elis’ existing network.

Adrett currently employs around 140 people, and its management team will remain in place to continue developing the business locally.

The revenue from this acquisition, estimated at approximately €12 million in 2025, will be consolidated into Elis’ revenue from January 1, 2026.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

