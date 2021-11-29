JSC “Olainfarm” statement about the incident

English Latvian

On November 26 this year, shortly before midnight, an incident happened in the Olainfarm production facilities and a fire broke out, with one fatality and injuring another.

The losses are currently being assessed and the company's future operations have not been disrupted. The company's management cooperates with the responsible authorities in clarifying the circumstances of the incident.





Additional information:

Ilze Čikule

Head of Communication

JSC Olainfarm

+371 20260117

ilze.cikule@olainfarm.com