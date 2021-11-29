EHang Appoints PwC as its New Auditor

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP (“PwC”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective November 29, 2021, in connection with the audit of the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. PwC succeeds Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP (“EY”), which previously was the independent registered accounting firm providing audit services to the Company. The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was made after a careful and thorough evaluation process and has been approved by EHang’s Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.



EY’s audit reports on the Company’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and the subsequent interim period preceding November 29, 2021, there has been no disagreements between the Company and EY on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of EY, would have caused it to make reference to the disagreements in its audit reports.

