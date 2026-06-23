EHang Selected for Hong Kong’s “Low-Altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox X” Trial Projects

GUANGZHOU, China, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, announced that it has been selected, together with its partners Kwoon Chung Smart Mobility Co.,Ltd and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, as one of the first batch of trial projects under Hong Kong’s “Low-Altitude Economy (“LAE”) Regulatory Sandbox X” initiative for unconventional aircraft applications. All parties will leverage their respective resource advantages to steadily advance compliant demonstration flights, scenario validation and a series of coordinated efforts, contributing to the high‑quality growth of Hong Kong’s low‑altitude economy.

As Hong Kong actively rolls out multiple rounds of regulatory sandbox trial projects, the low-altitude economy is quickly becoming a key driver for local innovation. As a global leader in AAM, EHang has established a solid foundation of collaboration with its Hong Kong partners, continuously advancing the application of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the region.

As the world’s first company to obtain the type certificate, production certificate, and standard airworthiness certificate for a pilotless human-carrying eVTOL in China, EHang has remained committed to advancing practical applications for the low-altitude economy. As of May 2026, EHang’s flagship product, the EH216-S pilotless human-carrying eVTOL has completed more than 90,000 safe flights and has been operating routine commercial trial services in Guangzhou and Hefei. These efforts are generating replicable and scalable practical experience for the industry’s transition to commercial operations.

Hong Kong is a key gateway connecting with the Greater Bay Area and global markets, and an ideal testing ground for low-altitude economy innovation and development. EHang will deepen the collaboration with its Hong Kong partners to explore advanced air mobility applications, support Hong Kong’s low-altitude economy innovation, and contribute to the development of low-altitude economy ecosystem across the Greater Bay Area.

For more background information on the Hong Kong Low-Altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox X, please visit https://www.tlb.gov.hk/eng/highlights/transport/low-altitude.html.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country’s first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang’s VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move—across cities, regions, and natural barriers—shaping the future of air mobility. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of AAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com