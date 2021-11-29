Enthusiast Gaming’s Esports Audience Rises in New Nielsen Report

Luminosity Gaming’s hours watched on Twitch grow 20% in three months



Luminosity Gaming remains the most watched esports team on Twitch globally

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced the results of its second collaboration with Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), the global leading source for media and sports measurement, to measure the total social reach and Twitch viewership of the Company’s Luminosity Gaming esports audience.

As esports viewership continues to increase for Gen Z and Millennial audiences, Nielsen’s measurement of Luminosity Gaming’s audience provides trusted verification for brands looking to reach and engage this demographic.

Based on the results of the second Nielsen study for the period of October 1 - October 31, 2021, Luminosity Gaming’s esports audience delivered growth in viewership across all metrics on Twitch. Notably, hours watched on Twitch for Luminosity Gaming increased 20% over the previous study from July 2021.

The Nielsen study also showed that Luminosity Gaming remained the No. 1 ranked esports team on Twitch for hours watched, average concurrent viewers, and peak concurrent viewers (CCV) in October 2021. Average CCV and peak CCV increased 13% and 7% over the July study, respectively. Moreover, Luminosity Gaming’s hours watched were 38% higher than the nearest esports competitor, and this margin grew by 16% since the last study.

Top Esports Teams on Twitch

Organization Hours Watched (000) Avg CCV Peak CCV Luminosity 24,046 33,717 142,238 Team 2 17,453 24,618 103,889 Team 3 17,161 23,096 117,274 Team 4 12,651 17,027 80,541 Team 5 9,700 13,056 55,997 Team 6 9,025 12,147 56,019

Source: Nielsen Sports, custom study commissioned by Enthusiast Gaming, October 2021

“We believe this latest Nielsen data showcases the continued rise of esports and the growth of Luminosity Gaming as the most watched esports organization in the world,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We look forward to using Nielsen’s trusted research to support our growing list of brand partners seeking the best platform to reach the gaming and esports community.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

